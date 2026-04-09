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Shootings And Swattings AndTheir Investigations

Shootings And Swattings, And Their Investigations

Politicians recently have been targets of political violence. Are there any suspects?

Published on April 9, 2026

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  • Authorities must thoroughly investigate shooting at councilor's home and provide answers.
  • Swatting incidents targeting lawmakers during redistricting debates demand urgent action.
  • Holding those in power accountable, regardless of political alignment, is crucial for community trust.
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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Shootings And Swattings, And Their Investigations

Investigations and accountability: a conversation that’s long overdue. In this episode of our podcast, we’re diving into two pressing issues that have left many of us wondering: what’s happening with the investigation into the shooting at City-County Councilor Ron Gibson’s home, and what’s the status of the swatting incidents that targeted members of the General Assembly during the Great Redistricting Debates?

Tony Katz discusses these topics and demands answers from the authorities. “Can’t just have someone’s home being shot at because they’re in favor of a data center,” Tony says, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. “I want to know how it is this came to be. I want to know who left the note. Nobody has a ring camera or anything else? We’ve got video, do we have a guide, do we have a suspect, do we have anything?”

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he presses for transparency and accountability in both cases. He’s not just concerned about the individuals involved, but about the broader implications for our community. “Swatting is disgusting and despicable. It is it’s gross and people who do this need to be in jail,” he stresses. “I’d like to know from the Indiana State Police where are we with this. I’d like to know where the investigation is with the counselor.”

Throughout our conversation, Tony highlights the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions. He’s not afraid to speak truth to power and demand answers, even when it’s uncomfortable. “I may disagree with the man, but I don’t want this for him. I don’t want this for anybody. Fifteen shots into his house. I don’t want it for anybody. I don’t care how much I disagree with you.”

Listen to the “Shootings And Swattings, And Their Investigations” discussion in full here:     

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