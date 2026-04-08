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Indiana Leaders Split on Two‑Week U.S.–Iran Cease‑Fire Plan

Carson said the administration has not clearly shown an immediate threat to the United States.

Published on April 8, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS –A possible pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran is getting mixed reactions from Indiana leaders as tensions continue.

The Trump administration says the U.S. will pause for two weeks if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments. The announcement comes as gas prices rise and concerns grow about the conflict’s impact on the global economy.

Republican Sen. Todd Young supports President Trump’s approach, saying the administration is working to bring the situation to a close.

“My assessment of the whole ordeal here, the president wants to bring this to a close as quickly as possible and he’s employing language to try and make that happen,” Young said. “We can release and encourage our allies to release their strategic petroleum reserves. We set aside these reserves for times of conflict and strife. We’re certainly in the midst of that right now. That will provide some relief.”

Democratic Rep. Andre Carson criticized the plan, questioning both its impact and the administration’s broader strategy.

“The president promised to tap into our strategic petroleum reserve, which is a temporary relief. It’s not sustainable, but again gas prices continue to rise,” Carson said. “He promised to be a president of peace. He has yet to demonstrate that. He has shown divisiveness, indecisiveness and recklessness.”

Carson also said the administration has not clearly shown an immediate threat to the United States.

“He has not shown whether there has been an imminent threat toward the American people at home or abroad,” Carson said. “Now is the time to pivot, and he has refused to do so.”

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