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Tony Katz + The Morning News

New Text Scams Targeting Hoosiers

There are texts going out claiming to be from Marion County Superior Court about outstanding traffic violations

Published on April 8, 2026

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  • Scams are becoming more advanced, targeting all ages, not just the elderly
  • Fake traffic violation notices with grammatical errors are a common scam tactic
  • Experts advise not to click, call, or respond, but instead report scams to the Attorney General
Hacker in balaclava with an obscured face is stealing data, representing cybercrime, hacking, dark web activity, and online security threats. Cyber Security concept.
Source: chanakon laorob / Getty

New Text Scams Targeting Hoosiers

Scams are getting more sophisticated, and it’s up to us to stay vigilant. In this episode of our podcast, we’re tackling a pressing issue that affects us all: how to spot and avoid scams. Tony Katz shares his insights on the latest scams making the rounds, from fake traffic violation notices to convincing calls from scammers posing as authority figures.

“These scams are truly sophisticated and they do get people,” he says. “It used to be these scams were really targeting the elderly, but now they’re going after everyone.” He’s right – we’ve all received those suspicious texts or calls, and it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and respond without thinking.

One of the most common scams making the rounds is the fake traffic violation notice. These texts claim to be from the Marion County Superior Court, demanding payment for an outstanding fine. But there’s a giveaway: the language is often riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors. “How is that even possible?” Tony asks, highlighting the absurdity of these scams. “The stories are out there, and I just want to make sure you’re advising your family members on how to properly handle that.”

Tony emphasizes the importance of staying calm and not falling for these scams. “Don’t click, don’t call the number anytime you see anything like that,” he advises. “Report it to the Attorney General instead.” He also shares a personal anecdote about how people can get caught up in the idea of authority and legitimacy, even when it’s just a scammer on the other end of the line. “We’re conditioned to the idea of authority,” he says. “We have to be reconditioned to the idea that what’s happening technologically is not always in our best interest.”

Tony offers practical tips on how to spot and avoid these scams. He shares stories about how scammers are getting more brazen, from fake calls to McDonald’s to demanding that employees be searched, to sophisticated texts that mimic official government communications. “It’s happening in Kansas, it’s happening right here in Indianapolis,” he says. “It’s a real, real issue.”

If you’re concerned about staying safe online and avoiding scams, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s insights and personal stories will give you the tools you need to protect yourself and your loved ones. So tune in to hear more about the latest scams, how to spot them, and what you can do to stay safe. Listen to the full episode and learn how to stay one step ahead of the scammers.

Listen to the “New Text Scams Targeting Hoosiers” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Ex Biden official Kirby says Iran regime staying is not a good thing

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing on the situation in Afghanistan at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on August 16, 2021. - US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Today on the Marketplace:    2002 Honda Goldwing Trike

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Party Of Five

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