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New Text Scams Targeting Hoosiers

Scams are getting more sophisticated, and it’s up to us to stay vigilant. In this episode of our podcast, we’re tackling a pressing issue that affects us all: how to spot and avoid scams. Tony Katz shares his insights on the latest scams making the rounds, from fake traffic violation notices to convincing calls from scammers posing as authority figures.

“These scams are truly sophisticated and they do get people,” he says. “It used to be these scams were really targeting the elderly, but now they’re going after everyone.” He’s right – we’ve all received those suspicious texts or calls, and it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and respond without thinking.

One of the most common scams making the rounds is the fake traffic violation notice. These texts claim to be from the Marion County Superior Court, demanding payment for an outstanding fine. But there’s a giveaway: the language is often riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors. “How is that even possible?” Tony asks, highlighting the absurdity of these scams. “The stories are out there, and I just want to make sure you’re advising your family members on how to properly handle that.”

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Tony emphasizes the importance of staying calm and not falling for these scams. “Don’t click, don’t call the number anytime you see anything like that,” he advises. “ instead.” He also shares a personal anecdote about how people can get caught up in the idea of authority and legitimacy, even when it’s just a scammer on the other end of the line. “We’re conditioned to the idea of authority,” he says. “We have to be reconditioned to the idea that what’s happening technologically is not always in our best interest.”

Tony offers practical tips on how to spot and avoid these scams. He shares stories about how scammers are getting more brazen, from fake calls to McDonald’s to demanding that employees be searched, to sophisticated texts that mimic official government communications. “It’s happening in Kansas, it’s happening right here in Indianapolis,” he says. “It’s a real, real issue.”

If you’re concerned about staying safe online and avoiding scams, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s insights and personal stories will give you the tools you need to protect yourself and your loved ones. So tune in to hear more about the latest scams, how to spot them, and what you can do to stay safe. Listen to the full episode and learn how to stay one step ahead of the scammers.

Listen to the “New Text Scams Targeting Hoosiers” discussion in full here: