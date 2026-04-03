Chicago Bears Closing in on Stadium Decision

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are narrowing their search for a new stadium site, and team president Kevin Warren says they expect to make a decision by spring or summer of 2026.

The team is weighing two locations: the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where the Bears own more than 300 acres, and a site at Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana.

Warren says the organization is completing its due diligence on both sites. “We don’t have a set deadline, but I am confident that sometime this spring/summer, we’ll know,” he said. “We have to know because we will have completed the due diligence in Indiana and we’ll see what happens in Illinois.”

Indiana lawmakers are advancing legislation that would provide public funding for a new stadium. Illinois officials continue to revise a property-tax bill that the Bears say they need to keep the project in the state.