“Poverty Isn’t Neglect”: Mother Fights to Get Children From DCS

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INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a quiet afternoon by a pond for DeOnda Hawkins and her children has turned into a desperate legal battle against the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).

DeOnda, a mother of seven, claims her five youngest children were unlawfully removed from her care in September 2025 in an incident she describes as a series of failures and falsified information.

The Removal: “No Paperwork, No Court Order”

The incident occurred on September 2, 2025, at a Castleton apartment where DeOnda was staying with her mother. DeOnda says she was approached by DCS Case Manager Shakayla A. Whitley, who claimed the family was “homeless.”

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While DeOnda admits to staying in her mother’s two-bedroom apartment while searching for work, she maintains they were not without shelter.

“Shakayla came up to me and said that we were homeless,” DeOnda explained. “She didn’t have a court order… she and another lady, and there were two police there, they took my children on that day.”

In a statement, DCS noted that they cannot comment on specific cases due to Indiana confidentiality laws. However, the department clarified that homelessness can result in removal if a parent is “unwilling or unable to provide food, clothing, or shelter.” DCS policy also allows for emergency removals without a court order if a child’s physical or mental condition is “seriously endangered.” In such cases, a detention hearing must be held within 48 hours to determine if the removal was appropriate.

Unexplained Injuries in Foster Care

The trauma of the separation has been compounded by concerns over the children’s safety. DeOnda’s one-year-old daughter, Zaharah, has reportedly appeared at visits with multiple visible injuries. “On the 18th, when I saw Zaharah, she had marks on her face and no one could explain to me what happened,” DeOnda said. She claims that during a September 29th meeting, her concerns were dismissed by her current case manager because the foster parent had “been foster parenting for 10 years.”

As recently as March 23, DeOnda reported another scar on the toddler’s face, which placement staff attributed to the child scratching herself. DCS says that all accusations of abuse or neglect in foster care are investigated in the same manner as any other perpetrator. Standard protocol includes:

Hotline Reporting: A new assessment is triggered if the threshold is met.

Licensing Holds: A “hold” is typically placed on a foster parent’s license during an investigation.

Corrective Action: If neglect is substantiated, the child is removed and DCS proceeds toward revoking the foster license.

A System of “Inconsistencies”

DeOnda’s journey has been marked by what she calls a “total lack of communication.” She highlighted several procedural red flags, including her original case manager being removed from the case shortly after the first court date. While DeOnda found the move suspicious, DCS explained that it is common for cases to transition from an “assessment” case manager to a “permanency” case manager once the initial phase is complete.

DeOnda also claims that her current case manager, Jared Bohl, failed to show up for a scheduled inspection of her mother’s home—a vital step in the reunification process.

DCS addressed general concerns regarding case management consistency, stating:

“Family case managers often have last-minute schedule changes due to emergencies, court hearings, and other unpredictable factors. Parents are welcome to reach out to the DCS Ombudsman… if they believe DCS has violated policy.”

The Road Ahead

Currently, DeOnda is only permitted to see all five of her children together once a week on Sundays, with limited additional visits for her two youngest. She is working to overcome significant financial hurdles—including a $5,000 debt to a previous landlord—to secure the independent housing DCS requires for reunification.

“I just need the proper representation,” DeOnda said. “I told the case manager, ‘I have rights. I gave birth to these children.'” In her most recent update on March 31st, DeOnda expressed growing distress over the stability of her children’s placement. She revealed that her children are being moved yet again, marking the fourth time they have been placed with strangers since the initial removal in September.

“The foster placement no longer wants to take care of my children because of these incidents,” she said. “As a mother, this is very unsettling. I am distressed about this.” DeOnda maintains that her case is a clear example of the state “mistaking poverty for neglect.” She describes the emotional toll of fighting a ongoing battle while still recovering from the birth of her youngest child just one year ago.

“DCS must be stopped; they tear families apart and cause so much pain,” DeOnda said. “I love my children and always will provide for them. I am still healing on top of having my babies taken away from me.”