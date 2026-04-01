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ISP Investigates After Muncie Police Shoot and Kill Man

When they arrived, the man pointed a handgun at them, then went inside and barricaded himself.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by Muncie Police Tuesday evening during a welfare check.

State police say officers went to a home on the 300 block of South Ivy Wood Drive around 5 p.m. When they arrived, the man pointed a handgun at them, then went inside and barricaded himself.

Officers stayed on scene and tried to get him to surrender peacefully. Around 8:50 p.m., they deployed a chemical agent at the back of the house, and shots were fired during that time.

The man was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The Indiana State Police is investigating. The findings will be sent to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office. Delaware County law enforcement and the coroner’s office assisted.

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