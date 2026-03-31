The Final Four? Yup, There’s An App for That
INDIANAPOLIS–There is an app for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four set to happen in Indianapolis this week.
It’s presented by AT&T. Organizers say this is your on-the-go destination for all information surrounding both the games and events that are happening as a result.
One of the events featured in the app is the Final Four Fan Fest. That will happen on Friday at noon.
“Tip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity, and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more,” the app states.
There is also a Tip-Off Tailgate on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis set for Friday at 4 pm.
“Enjoy FREE wath parties for BOTH the Men’s and Women’s Final Four games, plus a variety of fun for the whole family, including giveaways, basketball-themed activities, and a selection of food and drinks,” said the app about the Tailgate.
It also offers the following:
-A full schedule of events. Find dates, times, and locations for all Men’s Final Four activities.
-Navigate your way with ease using detailed maps the city, stadium, and local transportation.
-Real-time, custom alerts make sure you’re up-to-date with all news.
-Men’s Final Four social stream connects you to everything Men’s Final Four in one place.
-Shop for exclusive NCAA gear in the official shop of the tournament.
-Access and manage your tickets.