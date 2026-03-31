Indiana CDLs Held by Illegal Immigrants to Expire April 1

Source: DutcherAerials / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will cancel all Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) held by illegal immigrants on Wednesday under a new state law signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

Lawmakers say recent crashes involving illegal immigrant truck drivers that killed people, including one in Avon, showed some drivers lacked proper training, prompting the action.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office estimates about 2,000 illegal immigrants got CDLs in the state without legal status. Previously, federal rules let anyone with work authorization—including illegal immigrants—apply for a CDL.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new law requires illegal immigrants to hold an H‑2A, H‑2B, or E‑2 work visa and demonstrate English proficiency to qualify for a CDL.

CDL schools that knowingly train ineligible drivers could face fines up to $50,000 per violation, a penalty lawmakers say is higher than most state civil fines. Officials say future sessions may expand oversight of CDL schools to ensure proper training.

Indiana is the first state to act on President Trump’s call for stricter nationwide CDL rules in his 2026 State of the Union, known as “Dalilah’s Law,” named after a child hurt in a crash involving an illegal immigrant driver.