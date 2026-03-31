Listen Live
Close
News

Indiana CDLs Held by Illegal Immigrants to Expire April 1

CDL schools that knowingly train ineligible drivers could face fines up to $50,000 per violation.

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial view of Indiana State Capitol building in Indianapolis
Source: DutcherAerials / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will cancel all Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) held by illegal immigrants on Wednesday under a new state law signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

Lawmakers say recent crashes involving illegal immigrant truck drivers that killed people, including one in Avon, showed some drivers lacked proper training, prompting the action.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office estimates about 2,000 illegal immigrants got CDLs in the state without legal status. Previously, federal rules let anyone with work authorization—including illegal immigrants—apply for a CDL.

The new law requires illegal immigrants to hold an H‑2A, H‑2B, or E‑2 work visa and demonstrate English proficiency to qualify for a CDL.

CDL schools that knowingly train ineligible drivers could face fines up to $50,000 per violation, a penalty lawmakers say is higher than most state civil fines. Officials say future sessions may expand oversight of CDL schools to ensure proper training.

Indiana is the first state to act on President Trump’s call for stricter nationwide CDL rules in his 2026 State of the Union, known as “Dalilah’s Law,” named after a child hurt in a crash involving an illegal immigrant driver.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Brian Nichols, Senior at Arsenal Tech
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arsenal Tech Titans Gain Benefits from Mental Resets

UConn v Duke
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

‘An All-American Indiana Kid’: Hear From Mullins’ HS Basketball Coach

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

2 Men, 1 Boy Arrested in Grant County Armed Robbery

Wilshaw Hotel project
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Speedway Town Council Acts on Unfinished Hotel Project

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Bulls Waive Former Purdue Star Jaden Ivey Over Anti-LGTBQ Comments

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Shot and Killed by Fayette County Deputies

April Marie Garcia
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“I Forgive You”: Daughter’s Plea in April Marie Garcia Cold Case

Gatling Gun
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

North Side Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves One Dead

UConn v Duke
Local  |  John Herrick

Mullins Late Three Seals Win for UConn over Duke 73-72

National Weather Service Weather
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Warm Start, Stormy Finish

HBCU ALL STAR
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

HBCU ALL-STAR Game Experience

Purdue v Arizona
Local  |  Staff

Arizona Ends Purdue’s Season in Elite 8 79-64

Gregory Carter mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Noblesville Police Arrest Two Men in Online Predator Investigation

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close