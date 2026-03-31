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Hoosier Severe Storms Move in This Week

The repeated rounds of rain could increase the flood threat as the week progresses.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Indiana this week, bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding.

Forecaster Joe Nield said a line of storms is expected to move in Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, with additional chances later Thursday and again Saturday.

“The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado,” Nield said.

The greatest risk for severe weather is expected across the northern half of the state, though a marginal risk, or level 1 of 5, extends south to areas including Bloomington, Greensburg and North Vernon.

Nield said wind gusts will need to approach 60 mph to meet severe criteria, which is officially 58 mph, but added that even weaker winds can still cause minor damage.

“It’s not to say that you can’t have some minor damage below that, you know, small limbs or a little bit of siding,” he said.

Heavy downpours could also lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that have been wet over the past few weeks.

“We’ve been relatively wet here for the last few weeks, and a quick inch or two could produce some minor ponding,” Nield said. “Poor drainage areas may see those filling up.”

The repeated rounds of rain could increase the flood threat as the week progresses, including the possibility of renewed rises on some main stem rivers, mainly across northern Indiana.

“We’re expecting multiple rounds of showers and storms this week,” Nield said. “As we go through the week, the flood threat may be increasing.”

A brief lull in activity is possible early Thursday before another system moves through late Thursday and Thursday night. That round may bring a slight risk of severe weather, particularly from the Terre Haute area northward.

Storm chances may decrease somewhat Friday before another frontal passage arrives Saturday and Saturday evening.

“We could see some damaging winds as well,” Nield said of the Saturday system.

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