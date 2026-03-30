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Bulls Waive Former Purdue Star Jaden Ivey Over Anti-LGTBQ Comments

Published on March 30, 2026

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Source: Evan Bernstein / Getty

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls announced on Monday they have waived guard Jaden Ivey after multiple videos were posted on social media in recent weeks.

In one of those videos, he criticized the NBA’s observance of Pride Month by labeling the celebration as “unrighteousness.”

The Bulls acquired Ivey from the Detroit Pistons just last month, but he managed to play only four games before a left knee injury ended his season. Ivey was drafted in the No. 5 pick in 2022 and showed initial promise during Detroit’s rebuilding phase, but knee issues limited him to just 30 games in 2024-25 and kept him out for several games this season.

Ivey didn’t reach a contract extension with the Pistons last summer, and he now enters the upcoming offseason as a free agent.

He was born in South Bend and went to Purdue University. His mom is the head coach for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

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