Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/30/26: CCP in Iran, Final 4 in Indy
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Today the Pencil Patent was established: National Pencil Day
Chinese systems not working in Iran
Economic impact of the Final 4 coming to Indianapolis
Trump ultimatum to Iran
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday –
Zelensky: Russia took satellite images of a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia three times in the days before Iran attacked the site and wounded American troops
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