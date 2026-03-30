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Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/30/26: CCP in Iran, Final 4 in Indy

Tony Katz: CCP weapons in Iran don't work, Final 4 in Indy, Zelensky psyop on Russia

Published on March 30, 2026

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Zelensky: Russia took satellite images of a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia three times in the days before Iran attacked the site and wounded American troops

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