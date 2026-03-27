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Chris Capko Brings Vision and Passion to Ball State Men’s Basketball

Chris Capko Brings Vision and Passion to Ball State Men’s Basketball

Capko, who joins Ball State from SMU, kicked off the interview by sharing a personal connection to Indiana basketball lore.

Published on March 27, 2026

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COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 04 Tarleton State at SMU
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Chris Capko Brings Vision and Passion to Ball State Men’s Basketball

Jake recently sat down with Chris Capko, the newly appointed head coach of the Ball State Men’s Basketball team, for an engaging conversation about his journey, vision, and plans for the Cardinals.

Capko, who joins Ball State from SMU, kicked off the interview by sharing a personal connection to Indiana basketball lore.

Growing up, he admired a Hoosier legend, a connection that now feels serendipitous as he takes the reins in Muncie.

Capko delved into the current state of mid-major college basketball, emphasizing its competitiveness and the unique challenges it presents.

He highlighted the importance of building a program that can thrive in this landscape, focusing on player development, teamwork, and a relentless work ethic. When asked about the Cardinals’ style of play, Capko promised an exciting brand of basketball, blending high-energy defense with a fast-paced, dynamic offense designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The conversation also touched on the ever-evolving world of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) in college sports.

Capko acknowledged the importance of having sufficient NIL resources to remain competitive but stressed that his primary focus is on creating a culture where players can grow both on and off the court.

With his passion, strategic vision, and respect for Indiana’s basketball heritage, Chris Capko is poised to lead Ball State into an exciting new era.

Fans can look forward to a season filled with energy, ambition, and a commitment to excellence.

Take a listen to the full interview below.

Chris Capko Brings Vision and Passion to Ball State Men’s Basketball was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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