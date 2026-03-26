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AG Rokita Defends Allen Convictions

Allen was convicted in November 2024 for killing two girls, Abby Williams and Libby German.

Published on March 26, 2026

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Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Source: PHOTO: WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a brief defending Richard Allen’s convictions.

Allen was convicted in November 2024 for killing two girls, Abby Williams and Libby German, in Delphi in February 2017. His trial lasted 17 days and included a sequestered jury. He was sentenced to 130 years in prison, with 786 days credited for time already served.

Allen’s lawyers began appealing last year. Their 113-page appeal, filed in December, focuses on the search of Allen’s home and statements he made while in jail before the trial. They also argued that the judge limited their defense by rejecting theories involving Odinism and other possible scenarios.

Rokita’s office responded Wednesday, saying Allen’s statements were voluntary and that police had enough reason to search his home. The state also called the Odinism theory a distraction.

Allen is currently being held in an out-of-state prison. He was transferred to Oklahoma in July under an agreement with Indiana. Records indicate he remains in a maximum-security facility, though the exact location is not publicly confirmed.

There’s no set timeline for the appeals court to issue a decision, and the court’s reporting system does not list any upcoming deadlines.

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