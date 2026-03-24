1 Shot at Downtown Indy Apartment by Canal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a person was shot inside an apartment building near the canal in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just before 8 p.m., officers went to the 900 block of Gardengate Place for a report of a shooting. Once there, they found someone who had been shot.

IMPD said the victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified any suspects in relation to the shooting and no other information has been released at this time.