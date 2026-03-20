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PBR: Unleash the Beast Stampedes Back to Indianapolis

Get ready for heart pounding action as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour stampedes back into Indianapolis.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 2026 in Sacramento, California
Source: Anadolu / Getty

PBR: Unleash the Beast Stampedes Back to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS- Get ready for heart pounding action as the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour stampedes back into Indianapolis. The event will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 21 and 22 and fans can still purchase tickets to witness the thrills in person.

This premier bull riding event brings the top riders in the world face to face with some of the most powerful and unpredictable bulls you can imagine. Each matchup is an intense 8 second battle that tests skill balance and nerves as riders attempt to stay on while the bulls buck twist and spin with unbelievable power.

Fans can expect electrifying moments from stars of the PBR tour including riders known for their fearless style and precision timing. Veterans of the sport will go head to head with rising stars who are quickly making a name for themselves with daring rides and high scores. The atmosphere is always buzzing with excitement as the crowd cheers for every successful ride and gasps at every near miss.

Doors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse open each day in the afternoon with the action kicking off shortly after. Whether you are a longtime fan or a first-time spectator this is the perfect chance to experience the adrenaline rush and skill of professional bull riding up close. Tickets are still available for those who want to be part of the action and witness the Unleash the Beast tour in Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive year.

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