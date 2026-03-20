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Noblesville Church to Host ‘Second Chance’ Job Fair This April

Published on March 20, 2026

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Better Together
Source: Better Together / Better Together

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For many Hoosiers, a past mistake or a gap on a resume can feel like a permanent “no” from employers. This April, a Florida-based nonprofit is bringing a different answer to Central Indiana: a resounding “yes.”

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping families stable through employment, has announced that its 2026 Nationwide Days of Second Chances will include a stop in Noblesville on Tuesday, April 14.

The initiative coincides with Second Chance Month, a national effort to highlight the barriers faced by the roughly 600,000 Americans who leave prison each year. Without immediate path to financial stability, nearly two-thirds of those individuals end up back in the justice system.

Better Together’s model aims to shatter that cycle by focusing on “dignified work.”

“Our job fairs focus not on a person’s past but on each person’s strengths and potential,” says Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together. “With churches across the country standing alongside us, we are bringing hope and opportunity—and transforming lives in the process.”

Event Details: Indiana Stop
The Indiana event is a collaborative effort between the nonprofit and local faith leadership, designed to be more than just a standard career fair.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Genesis Church, 1702 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN
REGISTRATION: Job seekers can text “JOBS” to 844-987-3949 or visit https://bettertogetherus.org/NWDSC

A Different Kind of Job Fair
The “Days of Second Chances” events are specifically tailored for individuals facing high barriers, including:

Prior incarceration or criminal records.
History of homelessness.
Lack of reliable transportation or childcare.
Significant gaps in employment history.

To ensure attendees are ready to succeed, the fair offers free one-on-one job coaching, resume reviews, and interviewing practice. In many locations, the organization even encourages supplemental services like free haircuts and professional clothing to boost candidate confidence.

The hallmark of a Better Together event is the Opportunity Bell. Whenever a participant secures a job interview or a formal offer, they ring a bell, triggering a celebration from the volunteers and employers in the room. This culture of “wins” is designed to combat the “hope deficit” that often plagues long-term job seekers.

Why Indiana?
While headquartered in Naples, Florida, Better Together has expanded to 24 states, including Indiana, due to the high demand for workforce reintegration. By partnering with Genesis Church in Noblesville, the organization is tapping into the local “whole-of-society” approach, connecting 14-to-22-year-olds navigating the “cliff” of adulthood and older adults looking for a fresh start.

To date, the program has helped more than 48,000 applicants nationwide find work, which in turn helps keep children out of the foster care system by addressing the root cause of 76% of foster placements: economic hardship.

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