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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Culver’s Is Coming To Downtown Indianapolis

It's not interesting because they're coming downtown, but where they selected to be downtown

Published on March 20, 2026

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  • Culver's is opening a downtown Indianapolis location, a strategic move that signals faith in the city's growth.
  • The chosen location, northwest of Monument Circle, raises questions about Culver's target demographics and dining patterns.
  • Indianapolis' civic leadership is criticized for lacking vision and failing to leverage the city's big-name companies and sports.
Aerial view of Obelisk Square in Indiana World War Memorial Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: Wirestock / Getty

Culver’s Is Coming To Downtown Indianapolis

Culver’s is coming downtown, and it’s a big deal. Not just because it’s a popular fast-food chain, but because of where they’re choosing to set up shop. Tony Katz is talking about the implications of Culver’s decision to open a location in downtown Indianapolis.

Tony’s excited about the news, but he’s also curious about the location they’ve chosen. “I think it’s a little bit interesting because not only are they coming downtown, but where they selected to be downtown,” he says. “I could go for some custard right now.” Tony’s enthusiasm is palpable, but he’s also analyzing the move. “If you’re Indy, you see that Culver’s is coming. Honestly, you look at people like myself and you go, ‘because it’s a move, it’s a move that says we’ve got a lot of faith and what’s going on down here.'”

Tony’s not just speculating about the move; he’s doing his research. He’s taken a close look at the location they’ve chosen, 175 North Illinois Street. “They’re not putting it near Gainbridge, they’re not putting it near Lucas Oil. They’re putting it northwest of the circle.” He’s trying to understand what Culver’s is thinking. “So if you take a look at if you’re on Monument Circle and you walk down at Market Street to Illinois right towards the Capitol, and then you head north one block. So, first watch is there there’s a Jimmy Johns there, and there was a CBS there and they left because of well burglaries and the riots, et cetera. And that’s where it’s going.”

He’s skeptical about the location, but he’s also intrigued. “I personally don’t see it. The demographics, or you can show me traffic to tell me otherwise, it tells me that you’re betting on lunch and maybe a little bit earlier and maybe into the mid-afternoon. You’re not betting on dinner.”

Throughout the episode, Tony’s conversation is peppered with insights and observations about the city of Indianapolis. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, and his passion for the city is evident. “Listen, the leadership of Indianapolis is terrible, and the civic leadership of Indianapolis is despicable. Week the biggest companies in the world, the biggest names in sports, and none of them say a word about what’s going on in this city.”

If you’re curious about Culver’s decision to come to downtown Indianapolis, or if you’re interested in Tony’s take on the city’s leadership, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s analysis, his observations, and his thoughts on what Culver’s move might mean for the city. Listen to the full episode of Tony Katz and discover why Culver’s downtown location is a big deal.

Listen to the “Culver’s Is Coming To Downtown Indianapolis” discussion in full here:     

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