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Marc Lotter on Iran: “Trump Is Playing 3D Chess No One Can See”

Published on March 19, 2026

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Marc Lotter, co-host of Newsmax’s Wake Up America, joined Hammer and Nigel to discuss his insights on the ongoing conflict in Iran, the role of NATO, and the future of American leadership.

Lotter speculates why President Trump is not only taking Iran and other countries head-on, but why he is calling out NATO for not helping. He believes that Trump has a long-term plan that will eventually help the U.S. against a bigger enemy, China.

Listen to the full conversation with Marc below:

Prior to his Newsmax role, Marc served as a strategic communications and PR Executive in the public and private sectors.  He was a Former Special Assistant to President Trump and Former Director of Strategic Communications for Trump-Pence 2020. 

You can catch Marc on NewsMax every weekday morning on Wake Up America.  

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