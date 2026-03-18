Listen Live
Close
Local News

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

31-year-old Dante Lyons has been charged with two felony counts of child molestation in Madison County

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dante Lyons
Dante Lyons (Source: Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man has been arrested after a teenager came forward and said she had been molested by him multiple times.

Court documents state that Dante Lyons, 31, was arrested and charged in Madison County with two felony counts of child molestation.

Last November, a 14-year-old girl said during a body safety talk that a family member had sexually abused her. Investigators learned that the abuse had gone on for about a year and the most recent incident occurred in mid-October 2025.

According to court documents, the girl told detectives that Lyons had touched her inappropriately “many times” beginning when she was 11 and that Lyons told her to keep it a secret.

In his interview with investigators, Lyons said he had been a part of the girl’s family for at least a decade, but denied ever touching her inappropriately.

Lyons’ bond has been set at $25,000. His trial setting is scheduled for March 27.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

Dante Lyons
Local News  |  Staff

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

IMPD
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

Indiana State Police symbol
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Dubois County Bank Robbery, Home Invasion Resolved After 25 Years

Rep. Rudy Yakym
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Yakym: Pay Uncertainty for Hoosier TSA Workers Must End

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Coalition Opposes FSSA Plan to Divert Drug Discount Savings

Indy duplex fire
Local News  |  Staff

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

Curt Cignetti to be the pace car driver of the Indianapolis 500
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at 2026 Indy 500

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  John Herrick

Senator Banks on SAVE America Act: “How is This Even a Debate?”

Duke v Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Sign Basketball Player Carson Towt, Plan to Convert Him To Tight End

Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close