Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Unbelievable Arguments Against Voter ID

Andre Carson Believes Mothers Are Too Busy To Get An ID

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Congressman claims voter ID laws will prevent women from voting, especially those who changed names after marriage
  • Host argues getting an ID is not that difficult, citing examples like getting a driver's license or COVID vaccine passport
  • Debate over whether voter ID is necessary, with claims it's already a constitutional requirement to be a citizen to vote
Progressive US lawmakers demand lasting cease-fire in Gaza
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Unbelievable Arguments Against Voter ID: A Conversation Worth Hearing

Tony Katz is tackling a topic that’s got everyone talking: the SAVE Act, also known as the Save America Act. But what’s really going on here? Are we talking about voter ID, or are we talking about something more? Congressman Andre Carson from Indianapolis thinks that requiring voter ID is a way to “dismantle our electoral process.” But is that really what’s at stake?

Congressman Andre Carson’s argument is that voter ID laws will prevent women from voting, particularly those who’ve changed their last names after marriage. He claims that these women are too busy to get an ID,

but we’ve all been through the process of getting a driver’s license or a passport – it’s not that hard. As our host points out, “Mothers don’t have the time to get an ID? Did they have time to get COVID shots and carry COVID paperwork to prove they had a shot so they could get into a museum or a movie theater?” It’s a valid question.

But it’s not just Congressman Carson who’s making these claims. Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the House, thinks that the Constitution is clear: only citizens can vote. However, he also argues that requiring voter ID is unnecessary because it’s already a constitutional requirement to be a citizen.

It’s a confusing argument, and our host isn’t afraid to call it out. “You want to sit there and make the argument that if you’re here illegally, you don’t show up to vote, you don’t register to vote. You want to really make that argument that that’s never happened?” It’s a point worth considering.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone who’s been following the Save Act debate. Our host dives into the details of the argument, pointing out the flaws in the reasoning and the hypocrisy of some of the claims being made. It’s a conversation that’s worth hearing, and it’s a reminder that sometimes the most important discussions are the ones that make us uncomfortable.

Listen to the “The Unbelievable Arguments Against Voter ID” discussion in full here:     

Today on the Marketplace:    Leftover cat shampoo

What’s that TV Theme Song?    

Punky Brewster

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio      

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

Gloria Niedbalski
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Swatting Charge Leads to Resignation

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences

Shawn Akison
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Driver Enters Guilty Plea in Crash with New Prairie School Buses

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Weather
Weather  |  Ryan Hedrick

Light Snow in Indiana Before Midweek Warmup

Getty
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Henry County Faces $1.1M Insurance Bill After ‘Excessive’ Claims

DHS Shutdown, USA Airport Alerts.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy TSA Agents Hope DHS Shutdown Ends Soon

Franklin house fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Firefighter Hurt, Dog Killed in Franklin House Fire

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Shooting at North Side Indy Apartment

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson Named 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

top of IU Health Buidling
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IU Health Awards $3.7M to Fight Infant and Maternal Mortality

Boeing Worker At Farnborough Airshow
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana

Ashley Wottring
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hoosier Native Goes Viral Following Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close