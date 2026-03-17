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The Unbelievable Arguments Against Voter ID: A Conversation Worth Hearing

Tony Katz is tackling a topic that’s got everyone talking: the SAVE Act, also known as the Save America Act. But what’s really going on here? Are we talking about voter ID, or are we talking about something more? Congressman Andre Carson from Indianapolis thinks that requiring voter ID is a way to “dismantle our electoral process.” But is that really what’s at stake?

Congressman Andre Carson’s argument is that voter ID laws will prevent women from voting, particularly those who’ve changed their last names after marriage. He claims that these women are too busy to get an ID,

but we’ve all been through the process of getting a driver’s license or a passport – it’s not that hard. As our host points out, “Mothers don’t have the time to get an ID? Did they have time to get COVID shots and carry COVID paperwork to prove they had a shot so they could get into a museum or a movie theater?” It’s a valid question.

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But it’s not just Congressman Carson who’s making these claims. Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the House, thinks that the Constitution is clear: only citizens can vote. However, he also argues that requiring voter ID is unnecessary because it’s already a constitutional requirement to be a citizen.

It’s a confusing argument, and our host isn’t afraid to call it out. “You want to sit there and make the argument that if you’re here illegally, you don’t show up to vote, you don’t register to vote. You want to really make that argument that that’s never happened?” It’s a point worth considering.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone who’s been following the Save Act debate. Our host dives into the details of the argument, pointing out the flaws in the reasoning and the hypocrisy of some of the claims being made. It’s a conversation that’s worth hearing, and it’s a reminder that sometimes the most important discussions are the ones that make us uncomfortable.

Listen to the “The Unbelievable Arguments Against Voter ID” discussion in full here: