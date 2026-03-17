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Indy TSA Agents Hope DHS Shutdown Ends Soon

About half a dozen TSA agents at Indianapolis International Airport have quit since last week, with another half-dozen calling in sick.

Published on March 17, 2026

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DHS Shutdown, USA Airport Alerts.
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s possible that more TSA agents leave Indianapolis International Airport if the partial government shutdown continues.

So far, about half a dozen Indianapolis agents have quit since last week, when workers missed their first paycheck. Another half-dozen called in sick, which is about double or triple the usual number.

Kevin Smith, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 618, which represents TSA agents at the Indianapolis airport, told WISH-TV on Monday that there have been a few delays at the airport recently, mainly due to weather in other parts of the country. Overall, things are still running smoothly in Indy.

“We’re dedicated. We want to be here,” Smith said. “We would just like to receive our pay.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, about 300 TSA employees across the country have quit since the shutdown started on Feb. 14. Nearly all DHS employees are considered essential, which means most of those affected by this partial shutdown are working without pay.

“When you don’t see that check come in and you don’t see any movement within the passing of the funding, that’s when the morale really starts to hit, that’s when things really start to get a little bit more stressful,” said Smith.

The airport and the airlines are providing TSA agents with one free meal during their shifts.

The TSA employs about 65,000 people, including 50,000 transportation security officers.

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