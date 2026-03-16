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Indiana BMV Warns Hoosiers of New Text Scam

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said a new text message scam is impersonating the agency with links to fake websites.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning Hoosiers about a new text message scam impersonating the agency.

According to the BMV, the scam uses links that resemble official State of Indiana web addresses, leading to fake websites that mimic the BMV site. These fraudulent sites generate fake BMV receipts and confirmation numbers to deceive customers.

The BMV stated that it never requests payment through text message links and does not send messages regarding outstanding penalties.

Recipients are advised to disregard and delete these messages and avoid clicking on any suspicious links. The agency said there has been an increase in scam texts that use its seal to appear authentic.

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