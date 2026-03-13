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INDOT: Lane Shifts on Indy I‑65 Next Week

Overnight work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will bring rotating closures throughout the week.

Published on March 13, 2026

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Indy Highway
Source: INDOT / INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — Lane restrictions and ramp closures will begin next week on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis as crews shift traffic and install new pavement markings for the I-65 Safety and Efficiency project.

Northbound I-65 will narrow to three lanes on or after March 16. Southbound lanes will tighten March 17 and 18, including the southbound I-65/I-70 collector-distributor, which will drop to one lane. INDOT expects these restrictions to continue through the spring and summer during pavement replacement.

Two ramps will close for several months: Calvary Street to northbound I-65 on March 16 and Washington Street to southbound I-65 on March 18.

Overnight work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will bring rotating closures throughout the week, including ramps from I-70, Raymond Street access points and the Keystone Avenue exit. Several stretches of I-65 will be reduced to one lane during those hours.

All work is weather-dependent, and a 45-mph construction speed limit remains in place in the work zone.

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