Gene Simmons Has a Message for Celebrities: “Shut Your Pie Hole”

Kiss legend Gene Simmons has a message for celebrities spewing their political opinions to the public: “shut up.”

The 76 year-old rockstar was asked by TMZ about how actors and singers are now-more-than ever weighing in on politics. His advice? Don’t.

The interviewer brought up how comedian and actor Ben Stiller recently called out The White House for using one of his movies as a meme in a post. Simmons was pretty clear that he thinks celebrities in general need to stop involving themselves in any political conversation.

“Basically, shut the f–k up. Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in your opinions, that includes me. Who I vote for. Who I like.”

In his response he also calls out Mark Ruffalo for his criticisms on the airstrikes on Iran.

However, Simmons has also had his fair share of big mouth moments over the years. During a podcast in 2022, he admitted for voting for Trump in 2016, but regretting it later. He was also very vocal about COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic calling those against the shot “the enemey.”

As long as frontman starts taking his own advice, we’ll echo what most of America (and the world) wants, which is for rich, mansion-owning, non-tax paying, famous elites to shut the hell up about politics affecting the real world.