Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Gene Simmons Has a Message for Celebrities: "Shut Up"

Gene Simmons Has a Message for Celebrities: “Shut Your Pie Hole”

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kiss legend Gene Simmons has a message for celebrities spewing their political opinions to the public: “shut up.”

The 76 year-old rockstar was asked by TMZ about how actors and singers are now-more-than ever weighing in on politics. His advice? Don’t.

The interviewer brought up how comedian and actor Ben Stiller recently called out The White House for using one of his movies as a meme in a post. Simmons was pretty clear that he thinks celebrities in general need to stop involving themselves in any political conversation.

“Basically, shut the f–k up. Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in your opinions, that includes me. Who I vote for. Who I like.”

In his response he also calls out Mark Ruffalo for his criticisms on the airstrikes on Iran.

However, Simmons has also had his fair share of big mouth moments over the years. During a podcast in 2022, he admitted for voting for Trump in 2016, but regretting it later. He was also very vocal about COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic calling those against the shot “the enemey.”

As long as frontman starts taking his own advice, we’ll echo what most of America (and the world) wants, which is for rich, mansion-owning, non-tax paying, famous elites to shut the hell up about politics affecting the real world.

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

9 Inmates Charged in Connection to Death at Miami Correctional Facility

Man Found Dead in Jeep
Local  |  Staff

Man Found Dead Inside Jeep

A person holds a glowing green house icon with a percentage symbol above a laptop, symbolizing online mortgage or real estate financing.
Local  |  John Herrick

The State of the Indiana Housing Market

General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Handcuffed Prisoner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Wife Claims Misconduct and Abuse at IDOC Facility

IU Men's Basketball
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Coroner Calls ICE Detainee’s Death ‘Natural’

Caio Collett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out

Northwestern v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Hoosiers in Big Ten Tourney

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close