The free, 3-day concert series will transform Indianapolis into a hub for music, sports, and fan celebrations

Headliners include genre-blending acts like Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band, and rising star Megan Moroney

Fans can access exclusive perks like priority entry and VIP viewing through partnerships with AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Headline Acts Announced for March Madness Music Festival in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As the road to the Final Four arrives in downtown Indianapolis this spring, fans will get more than just college basketball. A star-studded lineup of artists will take the stage during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival; a free three-day concert series set for April 3–5 at American Legion Mall.

The festival, presented by AT&T, The Coca‑Cola Company and Capital One in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association and TNT Sports, will feature a diverse lineup of major artists including Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney, along with several rising stars and a surprise headliner set to close the weekend.

Held annually alongside the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four, the festival has become one of the most anticipated traditions of championship weekend, transforming the host city into a hub for music, sports and fan celebrations.

Three Days of Music in the Heart of the Final Four

The festivities begin Friday, April 3 with the AT&T Block Party, headlined by Grammy Award-winning alternative duo Twenty One Pilots. Known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending sound, the band is expected to ignite the opening night crowd in downtown Indianapolis.

Joining them on the opening lineup is Houston-born singer and producer keshi, who will bring his atmospheric mix of R&B and pop to the stage following his recent Requiem arena tour. Fans can expect to hear hit tracks including “Soft Spot,” “LIMBO” and “2 Soon.”

The night begins with fast-rising alternative hip-hop duo Joey Valence & Brae, whose viral hits “HOOLIGANG,” “THE BADDEST” and the RIAA Gold-certified “PUNK TACTICS” have made them one of the most talked-about emerging acts on the touring circuit.

AT&T customers attending the concert will also have access to a Fast Lane entry line, allowing expedited entrance into the Block Party by showing the AT&T icon on their phone or the MyAT&T app.

Saturday Brings Country, Pop and R&B

Saturday’s Coca-Cola LIVE! concert will feature a blend of genres, highlighted by a headlining act from the three-time Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band.

The multi-platinum country group will close a day of performances that also includes R&B and pop singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae. Her breakout single “Love Me Not” recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify and reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Genre-blending performer BRELAND will also take the stage Saturday. The rapper and singer is known for combining hip-hop, R&B and country influences, bringing a high-energy set that has helped him build a dedicated fan base across multiple music scenes.

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can visit the Coca-Cola Chill House, an on-site activation where fans can relax, enjoy beverages including Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Cherry, and take photos at interactive Final Four installations.

Jam Fest Finale with Surprise Headliner

The festival wraps up Sunday, April 5 with Capital One JamFest, the traditional finale of the March Madness Music Festival. The night will feature multi-platinum country star Megan Moroney, whose recent album Cloud 9 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also appearing is alternative pop and rock artist Dominic Fike, whose 2018 breakout track “Babydoll” has recently seen renewed popularity on streaming charts.

Organizers say the night will culminate with a surprise headliner, whose identity will be revealed closer to the event.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will receive access to a Priority Access Line and a Capital One Cardholder Lounge at JamFest. Fans can also purchase exclusive travel and concert packages through Capital One Entertainment that include Final Four tickets, hotel accommodations and VIP front-of-stage viewing for the concert.

Music Meets March Madness

Concert performances will run throughout the weekend, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with shows continuing until approximately 10 p.m. each night.

Fans unable to attend in person will still be able to watch the concerts online, with performances streaming live on NCAA.com.

The music festival coincides with the culmination of the men’s college basketball tournament, with the Final Four games scheduled for April 4 and the national championship game on April 6.

The tournament’s semifinal and championship games will be televised by TBS as part of coverage shared with CBS Sports and TNT Sports.

A Growing Final Four Tradition

Over the years, the March Madness Music Festival has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton and Lil Nas X.

With Indianapolis preparing to host the Final Four festivities, organizers say the festival aims to continue that tradition blending the excitement of championship basketball with some of the biggest live performances of the year.

Fans can find the full schedule and updates at NCAA.com and through the Men’s Final Four mobile app.