The War in Iran: A Calculated Move or a Rushed Operation?

The ongoing conflict in Iran has sparked intense debate about the US’s involvement and the motivations behind it. In this episode of Tony Katz explored the complexities of the situation with Major Mike Lyons, a retired US Army military analyst. As we delve into the intricacies of the war, Major Lyons shares his insights on the US’s strategy and the implications for the region.

According to Major Lyons, the US’s actions in Iran are not a rushed operation, but rather a calculated move to establish regime compliance. “We’ve talked about greatest foreign policy failure post World War II 47 years,” he says. “They’ve been at war with US, have killed Americans in the past, and we’ve just put up with it.” He emphasizes that the US has been aware of the situation in Iran for some time and has been waiting for the right moment to act.

One of the key points of contention is whether Israel dragged the US into the conflict. Major Lyons dismisses this notion, stating that the US was eventually going to have a conflict with Iran, and it’s better to do it when Iran is at its weakest. “Look at the tactical and strategic mistake Hamas makes attacking October seventh, and look where we are now, three years later,” he explains. “Iran has sponsored that whole situation.”

The conversation also touches on the implications of the US’s actions for China. Major Lyons notes that the Chinese have been watching the situation in Iran closely and are likely to take note of the US’s military capabilities. “The Chinese saw what we did with Nicholas Maduro and they said, that’s impressive,” he says. “The world saw exactly what the United States can do when it applies itself.” He believes that this will give the US more leverage in its dealings with China, particularly in terms of energy security.

As we discuss the situation in Iran, it’s clear that the US’s actions are not just about regime change, but about establishing regime compliance. “Regime compliance, that’s all we’re trying to get,” Major Lyons explains. “We want Cuba to do the same thing, to kick out the Chinese, kick out communist partners that they have.” He emphasizes that this is not about military adventurism, but about using the military as a tool to achieve a specific goal.

As we navigate the complexities of the war in Iran, it’s essential to consider the broader implications for the region and the world. Major Lyons’ insights provide a valuable perspective on the situation and the US’s strategy. If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of the conflict and the US’s approach, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Major Mike Lyons’ analysis and gain a deeper understanding of the situation in Iran.

