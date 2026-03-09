Listen Live
Colts Sign Arden Key As They Revamp Pass Rush

Published on March 9, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans - NFL 2025
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

INDIANAPOLISThe Colts are expected to give quite a bit of attention to the defensive end position this offseason.

And the first move in that direction occurred on Monday afternoon, with the Colts agreeing to a two-year deal, reportedly for $11 million guaranteed (up to $20 million), with veteran edge rusher Arden Key.

Since being a third-round pick in 2018, Key has 30.5 career sacks in 8 years. He’s recorded anywhere from 4.0 to 6.5 sacks in each of the last 5 seasons.

Key, 29, most recently played for the Titans, with prior stops with the Raiders, 49ers and Jaguars.

I view Key in a similar role to the likely departures that are coming at defensive end. The Colts have 3 of their top 4 defensive ends from last year in snaps entering free agency: Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis.

If you are comparing numbers, Key had similar pass rush production as Paye last season, while doing it in nearly 300 less defensive snaps.

Again, by no means should Key be viewed as the only, or top, edge-rushing move the Colts will make in 2026.

Simply, the Colts needed to revamp their depth at this position, too, while searching for a truly elite edge presence there.

Stay tuned for 1075TheFan.com for more Colts free agency coverage.

Colts Sign Arden Key As They Revamp Pass Rush was originally published on 1075thefan.com

