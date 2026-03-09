Listen Live
Close
Sports

Alec Pierce Staying With Colts

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS The NFL’s best home run-hitting wide receiver is staying with the Colts.

A massive in the domino of the Colts 2026 offseason has an answer with Alec Pierce staying in Indy.

On Monday, ESPN’s Pat McAfee first reported that Pierce is staying with the Colts, on a 4-year deal around $116 million ($60 million guaranteed)

“I knew where my heart was. I love the city of Indianapolis,” Pierce said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

Despite having to deal with pretty blah quarterback play in his first four NFL seasons, Pierce has shown the coveted ability to routinely get behind defenses and make plays.

While Pierce hauling in deep ball has been his forte, he took a step in rounding out his route tree last season.

Pierce showed more of an ability to make contested catches in the intermediate parts of the field, offering a glimpse in more potential.

As Pierce stated last week, earning such a lucrative contracts means he needs to continue to showcase more of that all-around ability.

A trio of concussions has forced Pierce to miss 5 games over 4 years. His health has been pristine outside of that though.

Even though Pierce was viewed as the top wide receiver on the open market in free agency, his strong relationship with Daniel Jones was a key element in the Colts retaining the former 2nd round pick.

With the Pierce situation now resolved, the Colts have several other key items on the off-season checklist.

Getting Jones done on a multi-year contract is vital, needing to adjust the $37 million cap hit that comes with the current transition tag.

The Colts also believe they can be major players in adding to their defensive front, particular off the edge.

Of course, to accomplish this the Colts will need to make several more cap restructuring deals to their current roster. Teams have to be salary cap compliant by 4:00 on Wednesday, when the new league year officially begins.

With Pierce back, and Michael Pittman Jr. traded on Monday, No. 14 becoming more of a well-rounded, methodical pass catcher will be needed as he puts ink on one of the top wideout contracts in the league.

Stay tuned to 1075TheFan.com for more on the Colts free agency.

Alec Pierce Staying With Colts was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Man's Body Found in Floodwaters
Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

Federally dependent states
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indiana is 8th Most Federally Dependent State

Blood Donation Bandage on Donor Arm After Voluntary Blood Transfusion Procedure
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Red Cross Battles Spring Shortage

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) questions Chris Magnus as he appears before a United States Senate Committee on Finance hearing to consider his nomination to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing for Magnus’s confirmation comes after it was delayed for several months by Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who called on the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to the involvement of DHS in the street protests in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sen. Young: Hoosiers Eye Drone, Tech Opportunities

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Activist Starts Petition for Inhumane Conditions at Westville

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Storms Expected in Indiana Tuesday Night

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot in Downtown Indy, Another Person Held for Questioning

Derrick Bryant
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested After Driving Into Indy Police Officer and Guard

NWS: Storm Planning Timeline
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps

Woman holding phone near wall during casual outing
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hendricks County Woman Scammed out of $16K in Phone Fraud

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

Indiana falls to Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78

Diego Morales
Local  |  WISH-TV

Sec. of State Morales Barred from Marion County Election Services Center

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close