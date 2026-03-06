Isolated Storm Risk in Indiana as Flooding Persists

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana could see a small risk of severe weather late Friday into Saturday, though the strongest storms are expected to stay west of the area.

Mike Ryan, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, said the best chance for severe storms locally appears to be late Friday night into Saturday, but the overall threat remains limited.

“I think the best chance to maybe see some severe weather will be very late tonight into the day on Saturday, and even that looks like a marginal risk at this point,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the timing of incoming thunderstorms should keep the most intense activity farther west, leaving central Indiana with mainly an isolated severe threat.

“We’re probably looking at an isolated threat for severe storms late tonight,” he said. “We could still see damaging winds.”

Additional rainfall could also worsen flooding problems in some areas after a wet week across the region.

“Any additional rainfall could exacerbate ongoing flooding,” Ryan said.

However, Ryan said rainfall totals expected with this system should not approach the heavier amounts that caused more significant flooding earlier in the week.

The region is expected to get a break from the active weather pattern after Saturday.

“The good news is once we get past Saturday, it looks like we’re going to get about a 48- to 60-hour break in the active pattern we’ve been in the last few days,” Ryan said. “We’re going to have dry weather Sunday and Monday.”

Despite the break in rainfall, flooding may continue along larger rivers as water from smaller creeks and streams drains downstream.

Ryan said rivers including the East Fork White River, the White River and the Wabash River could remain elevated.

“All of the water that’s gone into the creeks and streams has to work down those streams and then get into the bigger main stem rivers,” he said.

Flooding may linger longest along the East Fork of the White River near Seymour and farther downstream where the White and Wabash rivers meet in southwestern Indiana.

“We may see flooding last there for a week, maybe longer,” Ryan said.

Residents in flood-prone areas should consider moving to higher ground if necessary.

“If you have friends or family nearby that are not in a flood-prone area, not near a creek or stream that might rise, be thinking about moving up to those areas,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, unusually warm temperatures are expected Friday in Indianapolis. The record high for the date in the city is 75 degrees, set in 1973.

Ryan said the city could tie or break that record.

“I think we have a really good chance to match, if not break that,” he said. “It’s going to be a really warm day. We should see some sun out later today, too.”