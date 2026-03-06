Boost function and appeal with the right home design style elements

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #4148891, 'indoor, home, interior' uploaded by user tianya1223, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/indoor-home-interior-room-table-4148891/ on December 17th, 2020. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Your home design style isn’t just about the visual aesthetics, as it also incorporates space for movement, functionality, comfort, and can express your overall personality. Today, modern design often features open concept layouts that maximize light and provide a seamless connection of different spaces meant for eating, entertaining, and working. More homeowners and designers are focusing on sustainability and natural materials that are as timeless and durable as they are aesthetically pleasing.

According to a 2024 cost value report from the Journal of Light Construction, a minor kitchen remodel comes with a 96% return on investment (ROI). So that new kitchen backsplash and cabinet painting may pay for itself down the line.

From a measuring cup to a sectional sofa, see how you can mix style and function in 2026.

How Does Function Affect Home Styling?

Have you ever seen a couch that looks beautiful in a photo, is stunning when you enter the room, but you could barely sit on it for longer than a few minutes? Fast forward to the dawn of plush, large, modular sofas where you can add and remove parts to accommodate small or large groups. A cozy two-seater loveseat can become a vast nine-seater to accommodate your holiday party.

People are spending more time at home and using it for different functions, from remote work to entertaining to homeschooling. That’s why homeowners need pieces and spaces to be as comfortable and transitional as possible.

Open spaces continue to be popular, as they leave room for transition and create clear, logical pathways. Within an open space, you can reduce the amount of clutter by having built-in storage and hidden appliances as part of minimalist interior design.

What Are Some Modern Home Decor Styles to Consider?

There is no one solid homestyle for your apartment or house. However, Architectural Digest has a few suggestions for some styles that may resonate by blending different countries, bringing the sea or a farm to the city, and making use of natural wood or metal.

Japandi: Mixes Japanese and Scandinavian design elements that include natural paper and wood with feng shui elements.

Farmhouse: Exposing the wood beams, brick, and historical solid wood furniture can create a warm and cozy farmhouse feel in any city.

Boho: Short for bohemian, you can mix and match colors, different chair styles, untreated materials, bold patterns, embroidery, etc.

Mediterranean: Regardless of where you live, you can bring the sea to your home decor by using warm accents, earth tones, and materials like clay and terra-cotta, pine wood, along with mosaic tiles.

Industrial: Keep steel structures and pipes exposed with a focus on clean lines.

Traditional: A timeless design decor trend includes white or neutral walls, solid wood furniture, fabric tapestries, and glass vases.

Transitional: Another mixed style focuses on blending traditional elements with contemporary trends.

Why Are Aesthetics So Appealing in Design Style?

Function and beauty don’t have to be separate. Utilitarian items like task lights and storage canisters can accentuate your room’s style while being highly functional.

Color Dynamics

Taking time with paint swatches matters as something as simple as color can affect your room’s mood and promote its proposed function. White walls can make a room appear larger than it really is, which is a great selling point for a home on the market.

You may want to paint a room purple because it’s your favorite color, but those purple or blue walls can also be naturally calming. On the other hand, a bright red or orange room can be more lively, and encourage activity in a game room, or encourage hunger in a kitchen or dining room.

Pretty Privilege

What is considered an attractive design can lead to higher engagement and longer interaction in a space. Plus, if a space is more visually appealing, people are more likely to forgive minor functional flaws than they would if it were considered ugly.

A Strong Accent

Accent pieces, from vases to candy dishes, and bookends help set the tone of the style or theme. They can add spark to an otherwise plain room while serving small functions.

When you shop with West Rowe, you can choose from a vast selection of beautiful but useful items made from natural materials like brass, stone, and metal. Light up the room in style with iron candleholders. Store treats in marble canisters and wooden bowls, and use ceramic measuring cups for cooking to create a classy, modern space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Gen Z So Obsessed With Aesthetics?

Generation Z has fully grown up embedded in social media. Therefore, they are highly affected by visual trends on platforms from Instagram to TikTok. These trends affect their emotional expression, identity, and how they find community in a global digital space.

The aesthetic culture offers a sense of belonging through niche styles that may include Cottagecore or Dark Academia, which can help people with their self-expression, while connecting with others online, even if the train is fleeting.

What Is the 3-5-7 Rule in Decorating?

This decorating guideline helps people group objects in odd numbers of 3, 5, or 7. Doing so creates more dynamic visual appeal and balance.

This principle helps to create natural rhythm and movement on:

Shelves

Tables

Mantels

Gallery walls

Use this principle to easily guide the eye through the display. In other words, the top shelf may have three items, the middle shelf five, and the last one may have seven.

What Is the Golden Rule for Home Decor?

This golden rule involves making a selection among the 60-30-10 rule. 60% is the main color for a room that anchors the space and provides a backdrop for all the other colors.

Decorating Styles Aren’t Just About Looks

Your home design style can be anything you want it to be, as it should reflect your personality. However, you have many design styles to work from, and you may combine them as you wish.

From traditional to industrial to art deco, you can mix and match elements as you choose. Just remember to consider symmetry, comfort, and function. Afterall, function is the key to being comfortable in your home and utilizing spaces to your advantage.

