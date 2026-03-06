Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Restrict Social Media Usage for Kids

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Of the many bills signed into law this week by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, one will restrict kids’ social media usage.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, social media companies will have to verify the ages of anyone from Indiana who requests a social media account. The bill also requires parental permission for those 15 and under to access social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

“I’m really, really proud of where our state landed,” Indiana Department of Education Secretary Katie Jenner said this week. “The social media legislation was one of the most difficult to navigate that I’ve personally experienced as Secretary of Education.”

Parents must provide personal identification information, such as a Social Security Number or driver’s license, in order for their children to access social media.

Passing some sort of social media ban for kids was one of her biggest priorities for Secretary Jenner in the 2026 legislative session.

“I do believe the General Assembly will have to continue keeping their eye on that ball,” Jenner added.

The Indiana General Assembly ultimately decided not to enact a full social media ban for kids, but Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) believes they could revisit social media restrictions in the next legislative session.

“Now, at least we’ve got something on the books,” Bray said. “We’ll continue to refine it and make it better as we go forward.”

It’s possible the legislation could face legal challenges in court.