Man Gets 50 Years in Prison for Killing Woman at Indianapolis Gas Station

Published on March 5, 2026

Kobe Bond mugshot
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A man named Kobe Bond was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the July 2024 shooting death of Tyreana Terrell.

Bond was convicted for murder in February. His trial took two days.

On July 9, 2024, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a gas station near 56th Street and Georgetown Road, where they found Terrell near the building with multiple gunshot wounds.

What happened next was spotted on surveillance video. Footage showed Terrell arriving at the gas station and making a purchase inside the store. When she returned outside, she began gesturing and yelling at people in another vehicle. She got into a fight with another woman and a group of people watched.

During the altercation, Bond was seen holding and occasionally displaying a handgun. After the fight was broken up and the groups began to separate, Terrell yelled at Bond and slapped him. Bond then pulled out the handgun and fired three shots, striking Terrell twice as she fell to the ground.

Terrell later died at a hospital. Witnesses told police at the hospital that Bond was Terrell’s ex-boyfriend. They also said he was driving his mother’s white car.

Several hours later, officers located a white vehicle matching that description abandoned at Broadmoor Plaza. The vehicle had blood on the passenger-side door. Investigators also found clothing matching what was seen in surveillance footage and the vehicle’s license plate near where the car was located. Two days later, someone else called police after finding a gun in a flower bed in the same area.

Bond was arrested by IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit a week later.

“When someone chooses to bring a gun into a conflict, the consequences extend far beyond that moment. Today’s sentence reinforces that this kind of senseless gun violence will not be tolerated in our community,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

