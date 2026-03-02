Philanthropic Boost for Indiana’s Nursing Education

Source: IU Health Public Relations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Health and the IU Health Foundation announced on Monday a transformational partnership with Bloomington philanthropists Connie and Steve Ferguson to expand nursing education at Ivy Tech Community College.

This initiative aims to combat Indiana’s nursing shortage by creating a scalable training model that moves beyond traditional classroom hours.

Bolstered by a $10 million investment from IU Health, this establishes two new endowed funds. By focusing on evening and weekend cohorts and expanding clinical capacity throughout the South Region, the partnership hopes to fill a statewide gap of approximately 4,300 nurses while providing students with a direct path.

“We were motivated by the idea that Indiana can train more nurses by building on the strong foundation that’s already in place,” Connie and Steve Ferguson said. “By expanding evening and weekend classes, and clinical training capacity, this approach increases the nursing pipeline statewide and helps more students from the region become caregivers in our communities.”

Their contribution supports the Connie & Steven Ferguson Nursing Expansion Endowment and a scholarship fund for students who commit to working with IU Health after graduation. This collaboration is vital, as Ivy Tech is the nation’s leading educator of associate-level nurses, with 90% of its graduates stay to work in Indiana.

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, and this commitment will help ensure a skilled workforce is here to care for our southern Indiana communities and visitors for generations to come,” Denzil Ross, president of IU Health’s South Region said. “By expanding capacity and increasing training opportunities for students, this commitment is aimed at improving educational pathways for nursing professionals and enabling more effective care for Hoosiers.”

The effort builds upon a previous 2022 grant that modernized the Lee J. Marchant School of Nursing with advanced skills labs and more training beds. With the Ferguons’ support, the program can now reach students whose schedules might otherwise prevent them from pursuing a medical career.

“This investment fundamentally expands what is possible for our students and our region,” Erik Coyne, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington said. “Through our partnership with IU Health and the vision of Connie and Steve Ferguson, Ivy Tech Bloomington is well-positioned to help address one of Indiana’s most pressing workforce challenges.”