Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Source: Ward DeWitt / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Library in Indianapolis is temporarily closed to the public this weekend due to repairs.

The Indianapolis Public Library said crews will finish work on an interior glass panel on the fifth floor. This will cause the library to be closed through Sunday, March 1.

The library’s digital collection and services remain accessible online. Other services, such as curbside pickup, are still available by calling (317) 275-4189.