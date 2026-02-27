Listen Live
Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Central Library in Indianapolis is temporarily closed to the public this weekend due to repairs needed inside.

Published on February 27, 2026

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: Ward DeWitt / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Library in Indianapolis is temporarily closed to the public this weekend due to repairs.

The Indianapolis Public Library said crews will finish work on an interior glass panel on the fifth floor. This will cause the library to be closed through Sunday, March 1.

The library’s digital collection and services remain accessible online. Other services, such as curbside pickup, are still available by calling (317) 275-4189.

