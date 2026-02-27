Hillary Clinton Says GOP Using Testimony to ‘Distract’ From Trump

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is accusing the GOP-led House Oversight Committee of using her testimony in Congress’ Jeffrey Epstein probe as a way to “distract” from President Donald Trump.

In her prepared opening remarks to lawmakers, Clinton said the committee should instead focus on how the system allowed Epstein to avoid meaningful punishment in the past.

“A committee endeavoring to stop human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008,” she told the panel.

“But that’s not happening. Instead, you have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers.”

Clinton reiterated to lawmakers that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s activities.

“As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities,” she said.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that.”

She also said she was appalled by the crimes linked to Epstein.

“Like every decent person, I have been horrified by what we have learned about their crimes,” Clinton said. “It’s unfathomable that Mr. Epstein initially got a slap on the wrist in 2008, which allowed him to continue his predatory practices for another decade.”

The House Oversight Committee’s deposition began Thursday morning following months of negotiations.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters before the session that Clinton was not being accused of wrongdoing.

“No one’s accusing, at this moment, the Clintons of any wrongdoing. They’re going to have due process,” Comer said. “But we have a lot of questions, and the purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about Epstein.”

Clinton’s appearance comes a day before her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to testify before the same panel.

“Today will be a long deposition, I would assume, and tomorrow will be an even longer deposition,” Comer said.

Members of the committee from both parties, along with staff, traveled to the Clintons’ hometown of Chappaqua, New York, for the two-day proceedings.

The arrangement followed an agreement between the Republican-led panel and the former first couple’s legal team to have them testify in person.

Both lawmakers and committee staff will be allowed to question Clinton. Fox News Digital reported that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is expected to be the first lawmaker to question the former secretary of state.

Mace was among four House Republicans who forced a vote late last year to push the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein, despite pressure from GOP leadership.

The South Carolina Republican, who is running for governor, told reporters Thursday that she planned to ask Clinton about several individuals mentioned in connection with Epstein, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Comer also said Clinton could face questions about her relationship with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. He noted Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding, which took place after the first allegations against Epstein surfaced.

The chairman suggested Epstein’s connections to the Clinton Foundation could also come under scrutiny.

“Again, we’re not accusing Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing. We know that Jeffrey Epstein said many times in emails that he was the first person to raise money for the Clinton initiative, the Clinton Foundation, that he solicited money at some of his properties for the Clinton Foundation,” Comer said.

“Again, that’s not saying anything illegal, but there are a lot of questions pertaining to Secretary Clinton with respect to Epstein and his involvement in the Clinton initiative and her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.”

In her prepared remarks, however, Clinton accused Republicans of conducting a “fishing expedition” rather than pursuing meaningful answers about Epstein’s trafficking network.

“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press giggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement,” she said. “It would ask him directly, under oath, about the tens of thousands of times who showed up in the Epstein files.”

“If the majority was serious, it would not waste time on fishing expeditions. There is too much that needs to be done.”

Neither Hillary Clinton nor Bill Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing related to Epstein. Trump also has not been accused of wrongdoing.

However, the names of both the current and former president appear multiple times in the Epstein files, along with other prominent figures including Bill Gates and Leslie Wexner.