Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Why Is Kamala Harris Shaking Joe Hogsett’s Hand?

It's a wonder how feminist Kamala Harris felt about shaking the hands of a man who hired a guy who was accused of sexual propriety in his office

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kamala Harris met with Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett despite allegations of sexual misconduct in his office, drawing criticism.
  • Local feminist groups in Indy remained silent, contrasting with Harris' public stance on women's rights.
  • Allegations suggest Harris may prioritize political ambitions over principles, sparking debate on her true motivations.
VP Harris Makes Appearance At Sorority Grand Boule In Indianapolis
Source: Scott Olson / Getty back in 2024

Why Is Kamala Harris Shaking Joe Hogsett’s Hand?

As Kamala Harris embarked on her book tour, she stopped in Indianapolis, where she met with local leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett. But what caught Tony Katz‘s attention was the company she kept and the questions she didn’t ask. “I wonder how feminist Kamala Harris felt about shaking the hands of a man who hired a guy who was accused of sexual propriety back into his office where he was (more) sexually inappropriate,” our host says. It’s a valid question, especially considering the allegations against Joe Hogsett and his office’s handling of them.

Tony touched on the lack of criticism from local feminist groups in Indianapolis. “The women leaders of Indianapolis calling out Joe Hogsett demanding his resignation for the way he treated women. You don’t see that,” our host notes. It’s a stark contrast to the national narrative surrounding Kamala Harris’ supposed commitment to women’s rights. The silence from these groups raises questions about their priorities and whether they’re truly standing up for what they claim to believe in.

The conversation also explores the idea that Kamala Harris might be more concerned with her own ambitions than with standing up for women’s rights. “She’s angling to see if she can run for president again and wants to make a couple of dollars based on an embarrassment of a campaign where everybody in the media lied about her having joy and vibes,” our host says. It’s a harsh critique, but one that highlights the complexities of politics and the ways in which politicians often prioritize their own interests over their stated values.

Throughout this discussion, our host raises important questions about the actions and priorities of Kamala Harris and the feminist groups in Indianapolis. It’s a nuanced discussion that challenges listeners to think critically about the issues and the people involved. If you’re interested in a deeper dive into the details of this story and its implications, tune in below.

Listen to the “Why Is Kamala Harris Shaking Joe Hogsett’s Hand?” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    California parent threatened by CPS after school secretly socially transitioned her daughter. 

Today on the Marketplace:    Winter is officially over

Film Friday – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

drugs seized
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Makes Arrests

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Key Police Legislation Under Discussion, FOP Says

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

State Rep. Andrew Ireland
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rep. Ireland Backs Immigration Cooperation Bill, Wants ICE in Indy

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  John Herrick

Bill Signed by Governor Braun to Finance and Build Chicago Bears Stadium in Indiana

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Staff

Police Chase on Indy’s East Side Involving Stolen Vehicle

010203.SP.0612.frenchlck3.GFA tattered and worn basketball backboard is still attached to the garag
Local News  |  Renuka Bajpai

French Lick Embraces Its Hoops Heritage with a Larry Bird Self-Guided Tour and a Must-Stop Local Spot

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

One Person Dead and Two Injured After Head-On Crash in Shelby County

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  WISH-TV

Lawmakers Approve Expanded Alert Criteria in Response to Death of Fishers Girl

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for Shooting at Indianapolis Police

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close