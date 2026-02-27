Source: Scott Olson / Getty back in 2024

Why Is Kamala Harris Shaking Joe Hogsett’s Hand?

As Kamala Harris embarked on her book tour, she stopped in Indianapolis, where she met with local leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett. But what caught Tony Katz‘s attention was the company she kept and the questions she didn’t ask. “I wonder how feminist Kamala Harris felt about shaking the hands of a man who hired a guy who was accused of sexual propriety back into his office where he was (more) sexually inappropriate,” our host says. It’s a valid question, especially considering the allegations against Joe Hogsett and his office’s handling of them.

Tony touched on the lack of criticism from local feminist groups in Indianapolis. “The women leaders of Indianapolis calling out Joe Hogsett demanding his resignation for the way he treated women. You don’t see that,” our host notes. It’s a stark contrast to the national narrative surrounding Kamala Harris’ supposed commitment to women’s rights. The silence from these groups raises questions about their priorities and whether they’re truly standing up for what they claim to believe in.

The conversation also explores the idea that Kamala Harris might be more concerned with her own ambitions than with standing up for women’s rights. “She’s angling to see if she can run for president again and wants to make a couple of dollars based on an embarrassment of a campaign where everybody in the media lied about her having joy and vibes,” our host says. It’s a harsh critique, but one that highlights the complexities of politics and the ways in which politicians often prioritize their own interests over their stated values.

Throughout this discussion, our host raises important questions about the actions and priorities of Kamala Harris and the feminist groups in Indianapolis. It’s a nuanced discussion that challenges listeners to think critically about the issues and the people involved. If you’re interested in a deeper dive into the details of this story and its implications, tune in below.

Listen to the “Why Is Kamala Harris Shaking Joe Hogsett’s Hand?” discussion in full here: