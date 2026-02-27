Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/27/26: Hillary Rodham, US – Iran talks, Bragg
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Nothing to like about Hillary Clinton
US – Iran talks continue
Afghanistan – Pakistan at war
Cuba speedboat killings
Wrong way Somali trucker who can’t read English
ICE not welcome in Indianapolis
Supermarket note scams
Indianapolis new public editor to rebuild “trust” in local media
Alvin Bragg drops assault charge on man who was arrested for throwing ice and snowballs at the NYPD
Electing Republican prosecutors save young men’s lives
