Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Scourge Of Grocery Store Scams Here In Indiana

Giving in to these scams only perpetuates the cycle, enabling scammers to continue their deceitful tactics

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Scammers pose as desperate families to trick shoppers into buying them groceries.
  • Store employees should be more proactive in addressing these scams, like calling the police.
  • Refusing to give in to scams is the best way to stop them and support those genuinely in need.
Note on Windshield
Source: tap10 / Getty

The Scourge Of Grocery Store Scams Here In Indiana

Tony Katz discusses a pressing issue affecting our community, it’s clear that something needs to change. The problem: grocery store scams, where individuals pose as desperate families in need of food, only to scam unsuspecting shoppers out of their hard-earned cash.

Tony brings this issue to the forefront, sharing a personal anecdote about a scam he witnessed firsthand. “You’ll go to the grocery store, someone hands you a note saying, ‘My family is starving, could you please help with a few groceries?'” he recounts. “You end up buying a couple of things and giving it to someone, putting it in a cart for them, and then they take the items and go back and do it again.” This cycle of deception can go on all day, with scammers preying on the kindness of strangers.

But Tony’s not just pointing out the problem – he’s calling for action. “I would like to see you be more proactive in that,” he says, addressing store employees and management. “Do you call the police? Do you tell these people to leave?” He emphasizes that simply giving in to these scams only perpetuates the cycle, enabling scammers to continue their deceitful tactics.

Tony’s stance is clear: we need to stop giving in to these scams. “We’re not gonna be there. We’re gonna give it to the help in another way,” he says. “We’re not gonna give it immediately. But in order for the scams to stop, just stop giving any money.” By refusing to give in, we’re not just protecting ourselves, but also the people who genuinely need help. “You’re not being nice, you’re being destructive,” Tony stresses.

This issue isn’t just about individual stores or communities; it’s about our collective responsibility to address the root of the problem. “I think people who do this, I wonder, I mean, I’m never the guy of there ought to be a law, but come on, we have to be able to strengthen policies about this to stop this from happening,” Tony says. By working together, we can create a safer, more compassionate environment where genuine need is met, and scams are prevented.

If you’re concerned about the impact of grocery store scams on our community, this episode is a must-listen. Tony Katz shares his insights and calls to action, encouraging us to take a stand against these scams and support those in genuine need. Listen to the full episode and join the conversation about how we can make a difference.

Listen to the “The Scourge Of Grocery Store Scams Here In Indiana” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Trump calls for a ban on secret gender transitions, hits Democrats again for not standing up for that

Today on the Marketplace:    I assume these are Mike Pence approved

What’s that TV Theme Song?   American Dad

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

City of Indianapolis Says ICE “Is Not Welcome”

Duke Energy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

Todd Young & Brad Gerstner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch “Trump Accounts”

Randall Lee Buchanan
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Fire on Indy’s West Side

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Garrett Bergquist

Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate

Republican House Members Attend Party Conference Meeting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Houchin Pushes to Close CDL Loopholes After Crashes

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

10 Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close