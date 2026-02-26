Source: tap10 / Getty

The Scourge Of Grocery Store Scams Here In Indiana

Tony Katz discusses a pressing issue affecting our community, it’s clear that something needs to change. The problem: grocery store scams, where individuals pose as desperate families in need of food, only to scam unsuspecting shoppers out of their hard-earned cash.

Tony brings this issue to the forefront, sharing a personal anecdote about a scam he witnessed firsthand. “You’ll go to the grocery store, someone hands you a note saying, ‘My family is starving, could you please help with a few groceries?'” he recounts. “You end up buying a couple of things and giving it to someone, putting it in a cart for them, and then they take the items and go back and do it again.” This cycle of deception can go on all day, with scammers preying on the kindness of strangers.

But Tony’s not just pointing out the problem – he’s calling for action. “I would like to see you be more proactive in that,” he says, addressing store employees and management. “Do you call the police? Do you tell these people to leave?” He emphasizes that simply giving in to these scams only perpetuates the cycle, enabling scammers to continue their deceitful tactics.

Tony’s stance is clear: we need to stop giving in to these scams. “We’re not gonna be there. We’re gonna give it to the help in another way,” he says. “We’re not gonna give it immediately. But in order for the scams to stop, just stop giving any money.” By refusing to give in, we’re not just protecting ourselves, but also the people who genuinely need help. “You’re not being nice, you’re being destructive,” Tony stresses.

This issue isn’t just about individual stores or communities; it’s about our collective responsibility to address the root of the problem. “I think people who do this, I wonder, I mean, I’m never the guy of there ought to be a law, but come on, we have to be able to strengthen policies about this to stop this from happening,” Tony says. By working together, we can create a safer, more compassionate environment where genuine need is met, and scams are prevented.

If you’re concerned about the impact of grocery store scams on our community, this episode is a must-listen. Tony Katz shares his insights and calls to action, encouraging us to take a stand against these scams and support those in genuine need. Listen to the full episode and join the conversation about how we can make a difference.

Listen to the “The Scourge Of Grocery Store Scams Here In Indiana” discussion in full here: