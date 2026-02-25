Listen Live
Hoosiers Collapse in Second Hall, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Published on February 24, 2026

Indiana vs Northwestern
Source: Indiana Hoosier Men’s Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (17-11 overall, 8-9 in the Big Ten) squandered a 13-point lead and lost to the Northwestern Wildcats (12-16, 4-13 in the Big Ten) at Assembly Hall in Bloomington Tuesday night 72-68.

Indiana was led by nine at halftime, but was outscored in the second half 39-26. They were also outrebounded 34-23. The Hoosiers shot 63% in the first half, but just 31% in the second half.

For Northwestern, Nick Martinelli scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to propel his team to victory.

Lamar Wilkerson led the way for Indiana with 18 points, but he only scored four points in the second half.

After Northwestern took the lead at 71-68 with less than eight seconds to go in the game. It appeared that Hoosier forward Tucker DeVries was fouled on a three-point shot attempt and it wasn’t called.

Indiana has lost three games in a row. They face 13th ranked Michigan State on Sunday at 3:45 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:45 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

Indiana vs Northwestern
