Entertainment

Darius Rucker Heats Up this Summer in Downtown Indy

Country Singer and Grammy Winner Darius Rucker Heats Up this Summer in Downtown Indy

Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing his summer tour to downtown Indianapolis, giving local fans a chance to see the three-time Grammy winner live in the heart of the city this summer.

Published on February 24, 2026

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Rucker is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park as part of his Songs of Summer tour, a 20-city outdoor concert series celebrating his biggest hits and fan favorites.

The concert is being presented as part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series, and will feature support from artists Evan Honer and Austin Williams. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 13, with a variety of VIP packages available, including opportunities for premium seating and exclusive experiences.

Rucker’s Songs of Summer tour will take him across the country this year, with stops in cities from Toledo, Ohio to Grand Rapids, Michigan before wrapping up in Indianapolis. Fans can expect a mix of Rucker’s chart-topping country songs and an outdoor festival atmosphere as part of the summer concert series downtown.

The Everwise Amphitheater, known for its scenic setting near the White River, provides an open-air venue perfect for summertime performances, making this one of the must-see concerts of the season for music lovers in central Indiana.

