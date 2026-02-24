Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Protecting Kids

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Source: Buzzbee Family

STATEHOUSE–Lawmakers at the Statehouse say they have been working with public safety leaders to deliver what they call a multifaceted approach to strengthen protections for Hoosier children, especially online.

What’s ignited this move has been the recent death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee in Fishers. Police say she met a man while online gaming, went missing, and was later found dead. A House Bill was recently amended to expand the defintion of a missing child to include a “high-risk missing person,” allowing law enforcement to act more quickly with greater coordination in cases involving heightened safety concerns.

Republican State Representative Chris Jeter, who represents a portion of Fishers, says the intent is to give law enforcement more discretion to issue an Amber Alert when a child may be in immediate danger.

“Today we’ll be inserting language into House Bill 1303 that expands the disrection law enforcement has to issue Amber alerts when they know and have reason to know early that children are in danger or have been enticed, they aren’t just runaways. To be clear, this is part of a larger effort that we’ll engage in to make sure that our endangerment and child welfare laws are updated to reflect the impact of social media and online sites to child welfare,” said Jeter.

House Speaker Todd Huston said legislation that recently passed the House would strengthen parental oversight and approval of social media use for adolescents and crack down on addictive and harmful features.

“Our goal is to help put parameters in place to better protect our kids when they’re online. I think we have a good amendment that will continue to put more protections in to support our young people as they’re on those platforms,” said Huston.

Both Huston and Jeter say they are focused on honoring Buzbee’s legacy by giving law enforcement and parents the ability to detect and respond to these threats earlier.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Banks Demands Federal Investigation of Trucking Scams in Indiana

Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Ryan Carr
Local  |  John Herrick

Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday, Center Grove is 28-0

Brian Elliott
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

GIANT TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Tenderloin Bill Dies at Committee Deadline

Corn Stalks in a Field with a Sun Flare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Kokomo Council to Vote on 750-Acre Industrial Annexation

University of Indianapolis sign
Local  |  WISH-TV

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close