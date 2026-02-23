Source: JASON ALPERT-WISNIA / Getty

Zohran Mamdani Is Instituting Jim Crow 2.0

Tony Katz‘s got a bone to pick with the communists, or as he calls them, “Mamdani and Bernie.” He’s not afraid to speak his mind, and his words are laced with a healthy dose of sarcasm. “These people can’t do anything,” he says. “They’re not smart, they’re not decent. They just want the opportunity for voter fraud.”

Tony’s not just ranting, though; he’s making a point. He’s talking about the importance of staying vigilant and not buying into the narratives that these individuals are pushing. He’s got a particular beef with the New York City Sanitation Department, which requires people to provide multiple forms of ID to shovel snow. “You understand, these people are all liars,” Tony says. “Every single one of them is a liar. They just want the opportunity for voter fraud.”

Listen to the “Zohran Mamdani Is Instituting Jim Crow 2.0” discussion in full here: