Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/20/26: Indy MLS, Glyphosate, Walkouts, GDP
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Indy stadium board distributes survey seeking feedback on Major League Soccer effort – Indianapolis Business Journal
Trump executive order threatens MAGA & MAHA movement
Teachers can indoctrinate children, but we’re not allowed to talk to them about the dangers from illegal immigration?
Disappointing 4th quarter gdp number.
Companies passing on the costs to the consumer
More from WIBC 93.1 FM