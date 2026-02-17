Amendment to Election Bill Would Shorten State’s Early Voting Period

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEHOUSE — An amendment to an election bill from the Indiana House would reduce the number of days for Indiana’s early voting period.

House Bill 1359, authored by State Representative Timothy Wesco (R-Osceola), primarily addresses when local election officials may scan early-voting ballots. On Monday, the Indiana Senate Elections Committee approved an amendment to the bill proposed by Republican Senators that shortens the early voting window from 28 days to 16 days.

Amendment proponents believe it would save money and streamline election management.

The Indiana Democratic Party is criticizing the measure, claiming a shorter early voting period would make it harder for people to vote and could create longer lines.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for further discussion. If the amendment is approved, it would go into effect for the upcoming primary on May 5, making early voting start on Sunday, April 19.

Under current state law, early voting begins on April 7 and ends on May 4.