Indy Eleven Unveils New Look for 2026 Season

Source: WISH-TV

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A next era for the Indy Eleven officially began Saturday. The Boys in Blue unveiled a new look for the 2026 season with a kit design a bit different from what fans have seen in the past.

The new solid red and blue jerseys feature Ford as the primary sponsor with a full stripe across the front, creating a new distinguishable design for the club.

“How I perceive it is like one big stripe across, one big nation, one county one state and obviously Indianapolis kind of being the city has everyone together,” said midfielder Jack Blake, who led the Indy Eleven in goals last season.

The stripe is a change from the usual checkered design the club has sported in honor of the Indianapolis 500. Head coach Sean McAuley thinks the stripe — or sash, as he calls it — has a lot of potential for brand recognition in the future.

“We’ve always had an identity in terms of the checkered flag, which I think is great, and now the sash. I think if we can get it to where you don’t need the crest on the shirt and people around the country will go ‘Oh, that’s Indy Eleven’ that’s fantastic,” McAuley said.

“We’ll know their Indy Eleven kits,” midfielder Cam Lindley said. “I think obviously the checkered design you think about Indy Eleven stuff, too, but it’s cool the direction they went in this year. I like how there consistent, as well, Home and away, the stripe stays consistent so its cool.”

The entire team was on hand at the Dallara Experience Hub in Speedway for the unveiling Saturday afternoon. Even IndyCar driver Rinus Veekay spent time with the squad.

Fans enjoyed both sports at once — hopping in the IndyCar simulators then getting autographs from the Boys in Blue.

The Indy Eleven kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Brooklyn FC Sunday, March 8. The first home game will be an Open Cup match against USL League Two team Des Moines Menace on Tuesday, March 17. The USL Championship season home opener is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 against Detroit City FC.