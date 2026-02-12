Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

ICE Is Coming To Carmel

Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the recent news of ICE setting up an office in Carmel, Indiana.

Tony’s conversation is sparked by a report from the magazine Wired, which reveals that ICE plans to establish an office in the city. But what’s got everyone talking is the way the city government seems to have been left in the dark about the lease. “I’ve been told specifically they’ll be targeting, uh, the liberal women of West Berk-Clay,” Tony says, highlighting the concerns that have been raised about the office’s purpose.

As we explore the story further, Tony delves into the details of how the city council was informed about the lease through emails and concerned constituents, rather than official channels. “I want to know about the concerned constituents,” Tony asks. “What are you concerned about? What is it about your rabid politics that had you concerned about who is leasing office space?” He presses for answers, questioning the motivations behind the city’s reaction.

One of the key takeaways from the episode is the importance of transparency and communication in governance. Tony emphasizes that when something like this happens, it’s essential to have open and clear communication with the community. “Has anybody taken a look at the growing progressive nature of Carmel and say, what’s wrong with you?” he asks, highlighting the need for a more nuanced approach.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Tony also touches on the topic of government overreach and the role of the Democratic Party in shaping public opinion. He notes that it’s ironic that Democrats are now concerned about government growth and overreach, given their previous stances on issues like government jobs. “I will bet you any thing that if you polled the Democrats in Carmel, they would say it’s wrong that all those people got fired,” Tony says, highlighting the apparent double standard.

Tony’s sharp wit and insightful commentary make for a compelling listen. He challenges the city council’s reaction and encourages listeners to think critically about the issues at hand. If you’re interested in staying informed about the latest news and perspectives on politics and governance, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s take on the ICE office in Carmel and the importance of transparency in governance.

Listen to the “ICE Is Coming To Carmel” discussion in full here: