Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

ICE Is Coming To Carmel

Has anybody taken a look at the growing progressive nature of Carmel and say, "what's wrong with you?

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • City council was informed about the lease through emails, not official channels, raising concerns about transparency.
  • Tony Katz questions the 'rabid politics' behind the city's reaction, highlighting the need for nuanced discussions.
  • The episode explores government overreach and the apparent double standard in the Democratic Party's stance on issues like government jobs.
Ice Police Law Enforcement - Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Agents
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

ICE Is Coming To Carmel

Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the recent news of ICE setting up an office in Carmel, Indiana.

Tony’s conversation is sparked by a report from the magazine Wired, which reveals that ICE plans to establish an office in the city. But what’s got everyone talking is the way the city government seems to have been left in the dark about the lease. “I’ve been told specifically they’ll be targeting, uh, the liberal women of West Berk-Clay,” Tony says, highlighting the concerns that have been raised about the office’s purpose.

As we explore the story further, Tony delves into the details of how the city council was informed about the lease through emails and concerned constituents, rather than official channels. “I want to know about the concerned constituents,” Tony asks. “What are you concerned about? What is it about your rabid politics that had you concerned about who is leasing office space?” He presses for answers, questioning the motivations behind the city’s reaction.

One of the key takeaways from the episode is the importance of transparency and communication in governance. Tony emphasizes that when something like this happens, it’s essential to have open and clear communication with the community. “Has anybody taken a look at the growing progressive nature of Carmel and say, what’s wrong with you?” he asks, highlighting the need for a more nuanced approach.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Tony also touches on the topic of government overreach and the role of the Democratic Party in shaping public opinion. He notes that it’s ironic that Democrats are now concerned about government growth and overreach, given their previous stances on issues like government jobs. “I will bet you any thing that if you polled the Democrats in Carmel, they would say it’s wrong that all those people got fired,” Tony says, highlighting the apparent double standard.

Tony’s sharp wit and insightful commentary make for a compelling listen. He challenges the city council’s reaction and encourages listeners to think critically about the issues at hand. If you’re interested in staying informed about the latest news and perspectives on politics and governance, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s take on the ICE office in Carmel and the importance of transparency in governance.

Listen to the “ICE Is Coming To Carmel” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Pam Bondi Circus

Today on the Marketplace:  Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like used Balenciaga  

What’s that TV Theme Song?   LA Law

L.A. Law – Wikipedia

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Christine Yoder
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tanya Terry Approved as IMPD Chief After Officer Review

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot

Meta Data Centers
Local  |  John Herrick

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District

Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

Todd Young
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Young: Fading Local News Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy

Ice jam flooding
Local  |  John Herrick

Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025

Toni McClure
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close