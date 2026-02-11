2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in two separate shootings Tuesday night on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first responded to a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Brouse Avenue. Officers found one person who had been shot and was in stable condition.

Soon after and not far away, IMPD received another call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Baltimore Avenue. They found another person with gunshot wounds. That person is reportedly in critical condition.

Both victims are described by IMPD as being young people. The exact ages of the victims are unknown, but IMPD said at least one of them is a boy.

IMPD said both shooting victims were located near Blackburn Terrace Apartments. They are now investigating what led up to shots being fired.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation. IMPD can be reached at (317) 327-3811 and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.