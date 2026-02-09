IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on Indy’s near northwest side over the weekend.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were first called to a reported vehicle fire near 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. IFD said they found a vehicle in an alleyway that appeared to have been burned.

Police then responded to the scene. Inside the burned-out 2013 Honda Civic, officers located a man’s body that had injuries consistent with trauma.

IMPD said they are treating this as a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact them or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.