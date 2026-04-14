Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun / Office of Governor Mike Braun

Braun Eliminating Red Tape For Affordable Housing

Affordable housing is a pressing issue in many parts of the country, and Indiana is no exception. Tony Katz discusses the complexities of affordable housing and the new law aimed at addressing this issue.

Tony starts by explaining the new law, which requires local governments to evaluate barriers to new housing and report on their progress. “This law, requires local governments to evaluate barriers to new housing and report on their progress,” he says. He uses the example of two cities, Avon and Zionsville, to illustrate the different barriers that exist in each place. “One could argue that the cost is a barrier, one could argue it’s the buyers, one could argue it’s the regulatory environment of the cities and the state writ large that make it impossible to build the kind of housing that first-time home buyers need,” he notes.

Tony also touches on the issue of over-development in certain areas, citing Carmel as an example. “We’ve gone apartment crazy in parts of central Indiana,” he says. “We’re making a massive mistake. Carmel, you lead the list. It’s wrong to have too many apartments. You’ve cheapened the place, and it needs to stop.” He argues that the focus on building apartments has led to a lack of density and a decrease in the quality of life for residents.

One of the key issues Tony discusses is the regulatory environment and how it affects the building of starter homes. “The barrier is very often that it’s not as cost-effective for the builder to build the starter home as it is to build the palatial home,” he explains. He suggests that the state should focus on removing red tape and making it easier for builders to construct starter homes. “If the governor says the elimination of red tape makes it easier, I will agree with that,” he says. “Now, what is the red tape that is going to be removed? Show us, show us the numbers, and then let’s see what we build.”

Throughout the episode, Tony provides a nuanced and informed perspective on the complex issue of affordable housing. He challenges listeners to think critically about the role of government, developers, and residents in addressing this issue. If you’re interested in learning more about the state of affordable housing in Indiana and what can be done to address it, this segment is a must-listen.

Listen to the “Braun Eliminating Red Tape For Affordable Housing” discussion in full here: