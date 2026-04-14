Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

A judge has ordered James Raber, 64, to serve eight years on probation after he pled guilty to a lesser charge of child solicitation.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

James Raber
James Raber (Source: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man who was caught trying to meet a 13-year-old girl will not serve any time in prison.

James A. Raber, 64, was arrested on May 29, 2025, and originally charged with felony attempted child molestation and child solicitation. A judge ordered him to spend his eight-year sentence on probation after Raber pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of child solicitation.

Raber had been talking to an account online that he believed belonged to a 13-year-old girl. Instead, it was the police.

According to the Farmland Police Department, Raber repeatedly asked the fake girl to meet up for sex and told her he was built like SpongeBob.

“So if you ever had a fantasy about f***ing or s***ing SpongeBob, that’s me,” he wrote.

Raber was arrested by Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies and Farmland police officers last May after he arranged a meeting with the fake girl at a Village Pantry in Farmland. There, he was met by police and taken into custody.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Trey Williams in court
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Teenager Gets Prison Time for Crash that Killed Hamilton Southeastern Graduate

James Raber
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Announces $200 Million Investment to Expand Child Care

Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Local  |  WISH-TV

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gas Prices Drop Despite Iran Tensions

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  John Herrick

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

Rep. Marlin Stutzman...
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman: Indiana Can Pause Gas Tax, Washington Can’t

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Unveils Iron Nation Initiative with Indiana-Israel Ties

Sever weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Chances Increase Across Indiana This Week

Man struggling, money crushing
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Indy Energy Assistance Program Aims to Help Marion County Families

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close